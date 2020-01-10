Global  

'American Horror Story,' 'The OA' actor Harry Hains dead at 27

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Actor Harry Hains, best known for his roles in "American Horror Story" and "The OA," has died, his mother, actress Jane Badler, confirmed. He was 27.
