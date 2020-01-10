Global  

Novak Djokovic gets home-crowd feel in Sydney at ATP Cup

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Almost an hour after he walked off Ken Rosewell Arena to the raucous chants of his name, Novak Djokovic was distracted by replays of his comeback win over Canadian opponent Denis Shapovalov that secured Serbia’s place in the ATP Cup semifinals. It was like he was reliving the big moments again, as […]
