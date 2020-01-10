Novak Djokovic gets home-crowd feel in Sydney at ATP Cup
Friday, 10 January 2020 () SYDNEY (AP) — Almost an hour after he walked off Ken Rosewell Arena to the raucous chants of his name, Novak Djokovic was distracted by replays of his comeback win over Canadian opponent Denis Shapovalov that secured Serbia’s place in the ATP Cup semifinals. It was like he was reliving the big moments again, as […]
An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup but Serbia's Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal conditions for his second... News24 Also reported by •Mid-Day •The Age
