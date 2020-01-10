Global  

MacDill AFB put on lockdown after report of armed suspect

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, was briefly put on lockdown Friday morning after a report of an armed suspect outside the base. Base officials were assisting local law enforcement in searching for the suspect, Lt. Brandon Hanner, a spokesman for MacDill said. All MacDill gates to the base were […]
