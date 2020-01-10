Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5%

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors. The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate held at 3.5% for the second straight month, prolonging a half-century low. Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Adds 145,000 jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5 Percent

U.S. Adds 145,000 jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5 Percent 01:14

 U.S. employers downshifted on hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs, with steady spending by Americans continuing to steer economic growth heading into a presidential election year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US Economy Adds 145,000 Jobs [Video]US Economy Adds 145,000 Jobs

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced December’s job growth on Friday. Nearly a quarter of the jobs stemmed from the retail sector due to the holiday shopping season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Conservative Activist Grover Norquist Calls Jobs Report ‘Good on All Counts’ [Video]Conservative Activist Grover Norquist Calls Jobs Report ‘Good on All Counts’

The president of Americans for Tax Reform particularly liked the numbers that showed an all-time low for discouraged workers.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Daily CallerNewsdayWorldNews

U.S. Job Growth Cools In December As Employers Add 145,000 Jobs

December's job growth is down slightly from the three previous months, when employers added an average of 200,000 jobs. But the unemployment rate held steady at...
NPR Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExecuSource_

ExecuSource Atlanta’s job market is stronger today than a year ago. From December 2018 through November, Metro #Atlanta has a… https://t.co/MSPaiUrAwN 3 days ago

resumebot_net

Resumebot.net US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5% - WETM - https://t.co/Fi8BI0aYVd https://t.co/QwFBht3FbH https://t.co/PWk2bE2peC 3 days ago

StopVirtuaStalk

PSIVS RT @jimstroud: Jobs report: U.S. economy adds 145,000 jobs in December, unemployment rate holds at 3.5% https://t.co/DgqsFESvpQ https://t.c… 3 days ago

jimstroud

Jim Stroud Jobs report: U.S. economy adds 145,000 jobs in December, unemployment rate holds at 3.5% https://t.co/DgqsFESvpQ https://t.co/TeYlT8tTJW 3 days ago

Lasers4Mfg

The Laser Community RT @AmadaAmericaInc: "U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, signaling that the job m… 4 days ago

klark77

Kevin H Larkin RT @WMALDC: US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5% https://t.co/EhyMVxcKNP 4 days ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News U.S. employers downshifted on hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in… https://t.co/PF1ihiVZyu 4 days ago

AmadaAmericaInc

AMADA AMERICA, INC. "U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5%, signaling that the jo… https://t.co/p4fNozLslX 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.