US adds 145,000 jobs; unemployment holds at 3.5%

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers downshifted their hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs as consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors. The Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate held at 3.5% for the second straight month, prolonging a half-century low. Hiring slipped after robust gains of 256,000 in […] 👓 View full article

