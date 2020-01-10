Global  

Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Anthony Knott disappeared three weeks ago while on a Christmas night out with colleagues.
Body believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott discovered in river

Body believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott discovered in riverMr Knott, a 33-year-old father-of-four from Orpington, Kent, disappeared on December 20 after going to a pub with colleagues for a Christmas drink
Tamworth Herald

Live updates as body believed to be missing Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott found in Newhaven

A member of the public found a body submerged in water
Kent and Sussex Courier Also reported by •Folkestone Herald

