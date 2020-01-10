Global  

Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Video of U.S. President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted that he had “made a deal” to save the country. The comments during a rally in the U.S. on Thursday don’t mention the East African […]
