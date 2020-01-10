Global  

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crashKIEV: US officials have given Kiev "important data" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko said Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down near Tehran on Wednesday, shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in...
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash [Video]Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

The U.S and Canada say they believe the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published


Ukraine gets ‘important data’ from US on Iran plane crash


Indian Express

News24.com | US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

US officials have given Kiev "important data" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko says.
News24


Tweets about this

AmeriJeepRang2

LibertyLinda 🌠 #KAG It is concerning that media is ignoring the impact on #Ukraine re: #UkraineFlight752 A ton of questions remain, but… https://t.co/F7WevAuwYh 3 minutes ago

sheryllowenthal

born to be a mom RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash https://t.co/sbC6ec0C4k 36 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint American, British and Canadian officials say intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the plane https://t.co/fNt2C9TtfA 36 minutes ago

Chennylou

Tristan RT @nypost: US gives Ukraine president 'important data' on deadly plane crash in Iran https://t.co/uFzR05Cwi8 https://t.co/4QWCzCfgyX 37 minutes ago

WillyGaleon

Willy Galeon RT @rapplerdotcom: "Our goal is to establish the undeniable truth," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "The value of human life i… 38 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse US gives Ukraine 'important' data on Iran plane crash https://t.co/Hkl296ii5D 44 minutes ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler "Our goal is to establish the undeniable truth," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "The value of human l… https://t.co/fLTxxnIRui 46 minutes ago

DailyStarLeb

The Daily Star Lebanon US gives Ukraine 'important' data on Iran plane crash https://t.co/OAnFVJU0Bd 49 minutes ago

