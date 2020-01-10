Global  

Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sweden's Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board.
News video: Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet 01:15

 TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error. According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...

