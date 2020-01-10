Suzanne DJohnso🌊🌊 RT @DailyStarLeb: Sweden halts flights to Iran over safety concerns https://t.co/66E860M0vO 50 minutes ago TETSU Ⅱ RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: Swedish Transport Agency halts Iran-Sweden flights due to uncertainty over Tehran crash and security of civil air… 1 hour ago Jerome Chenu Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran https://t.co/n59InYbg3G 1 hour ago Dan Dragomir RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Sweden temporarily halts Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on… 1 hour ago Nino Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran https://t.co/XiOnnh9ZDO https://t.co/igK37wjEwQ 2 hours ago Timeline Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran: Sweden's Transport Agency said… https://t.co/5oq6nmmDsA 2 hours ago Maria Wonder Munchkin Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran https://t.co/yOo448YwnE https://t.co/0vDoSZ91dC 2 hours ago New Geopolitics [Ticker] Sweden halts Iran Air flights after crash #News #Breaking https://t.co/LhSN6KaclU 2 hours ago