Sweden halts Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Sweden's Transport Agency said on Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board.
TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.
According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...
Days after the Tehran plane crash that killed all 176 on board, multiple US officials have claimed that Iran accidentally shot down the plane with missiles it was possibly directing at US air bases in..
*Tehran:* Iran, alluding to "doubtful scenarios", on Thursday challenged international suggestions that the Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran this... Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNews •CTV News •Sify