Ex-Mrs. Florida headed to prison for stealing mom’s checks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida ordered Mrs. Florida 2016 to spend a month in jail for stealing her mother’s Social Security checks rather than using the money to pay for nursing home care. U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart also sentenced Karyn Turk on Thursday to five months of house arrest […]



