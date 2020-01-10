Global  

Shahid Kapoor injured during 'Jersey' shoot in Chandigarh

DNA Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
As per reports, Shahid Kapoor has injured himself right above his eyes while shooting for his upcoming film, 'Jersey'.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for 'Jersey' on Dec 13 [Video]Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for 'Jersey' on Dec 13

Despite being unwell, actor Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for his next project "Jersey" on December 13.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:26Published

Shahid Kapoor: Cried four times after watching 'Jersey' [Video]Shahid Kapoor: Cried four times after watching 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who next will be seen on screen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit "Jersey", says he cried four times after watching the original film because he could relate to the central..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

PIC: Shahid starts 'Jersey' shoot in Mohali

Shahid Kapoor has headed back to Punjab to resume the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jersey' which is the remake of a south film with the same title. Taking to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

