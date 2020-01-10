Shahid Kapoor injured during 'Jersey' shoot in Chandigarh

PTC NEWS Chandigarh: Shahid Kapoor gets injured during Jersey shoot in PCA stadium, gets 13 stitches #Chandigarh… https://t.co/wgbctd3jpM 19 minutes ago filmproductionbot RT @newsinformer4: Shahid Kapoor Jersey Movie Shooting | Shahid Kapoor Injury Jersey Movie Shoot News Updates | Shahid Kapoor seriously inj… 22 minutes ago news informer Shahid Kapoor Jersey Movie Shooting | Shahid Kapoor Injury Jersey Movie Shoot News Updates | Shahid Kapoor seriousl… https://t.co/rVbaQuKMzt 41 minutes ago IamMumbai #EntertainmentNews: @shahidkapoor had to get stitches after a leather ball hit him in the face during the shoot of… https://t.co/IGnhudpvxf 57 minutes ago Mumbai Mirror #EntertainmentNews: @shahidkapoor had to get stitches after a leather ball hit him in the face during the shoot of… https://t.co/47ulogXxyl 1 hour ago PeepingMoon #Jersey: #ShahidKapoor reportedly suffers injury during a shooting sequence of the sports drama in #Chandigarh… https://t.co/9few2CXLaG 2 hours ago Seetharama kotari RT @NewsNationTV: Shahid Kapoor gets injured on the sets of 'Jersey' in Chandigarh @shahidkapoor #Jersey https://t.co/nIGUcEv4Fr 2 hours ago News Nation Shahid Kapoor gets injured on the sets of 'Jersey' in Chandigarh @shahidkapoor #Jersey https://t.co/nIGUcEv4Fr 2 hours ago