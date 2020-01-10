Global  

Watch: Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' top five plays

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Watch Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top five plays before the divisional round of the NFL play-offs.
News video: Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien 01:10

 Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien in college.

Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend [Video]Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

The Chiefs are watching the weather along with the rest of the Kansas City area as a winter storm moves through, formulating a game plan ahead of the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Arrowhead..

Duration: 02:27

Tyrann Mathieu helps turn Chiefs defense around [Video]Tyrann Mathieu helps turn Chiefs defense around

Safety Tyrann Mathieu has helped turn the Chiefs into a defensive force.

Duration: 01:29


Deshaun Watson quarterback for the Houston Texans - top five plays

Watch the best five plays from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle Timescbs4.comFOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’

Shannon Sharpe says Patrick Mahomes is a better QB than Deshaun Watson: ‘It’s not even close’Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sunday night football, when the Houston Texans will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional Playoff game....
FOX Sports


