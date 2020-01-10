Global  

IND vs SL third T20I: Dhawan, Rahul sizzle as India posts competitive total

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
In the end, Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur hit some lusty blows to give India an edge.
Sport24.co.za | Rahul, Dhawan help India clinch T20 series over Sri Lanka

Openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan smashed half-centuries as India thrashed Sri Lanka in the third T20 international to clinch the series.
News24

