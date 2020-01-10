Global  

Aircraft parts maker Spirit announces 2,800 layoffs

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems has announced it is laying off 2,800 employees at its Wichita, Kansas, facility due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max. Employees will be paid for the 60-day notice period. Affected employees will leave the company beginning Jan. 22. Spirit is a major supplier on […]
