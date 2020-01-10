Global  

Washington hires Jacksonville Jaguars’ John Donovan as next offensive coordinator

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Washington has named Jacksonville Jaguars assistant running backs coach John Donovan its next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
