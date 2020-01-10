Global  

ED attaches assets worth Rs 78 crore belonging to ex-ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar, family

DNA Friday, 10 January 2020
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said these assets are "in possession" of Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and the companies owned and controlled by him.
Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in alleged loan fraud case

According to reports, total assets worth Rs 78 crore (book value) belonging to Kochhar and her family have been attached. 
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 2,510 cr of SRS Group

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached Rs 2,510.82 crore worth of movable and immovable assets of SRS Group,...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

