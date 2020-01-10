Global  

Mexico school shooting: Boy kills teacher and himself in Torreón

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The young student also injured at least four other people in the shooting in Torreón.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay' [Video]Thai schoolboy, 12, 'shoots classmate who bullied him for being gay'

A schoolboy in Thailand allegedly shot dead his classmate who bullied him for being gay. The 12-year-old youngster, who has not been named, told police he was angry that the lad, also 12, constantly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:31Published

No injuries reported after school bus struck by gunfire near J.C. Harmon High School [Video]No injuries reported after school bus struck by gunfire near J.C. Harmon High School

A student and a teacher were uninjured Tuesday when a school bus was struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boy kills teacher, self in northern Mexico school; video game questioned

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly...
Reuters

Boy opens fire in school in northern Mexico, at least two dead

Boy opens fire in school in northern Mexico, at least two deadMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A boy entered a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis Primary student kills teacher and wounds five others in Mexico school shooting (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/CQ7BfpvCvI 28 seconds ago

FiendCris

Stark RT @nypost: Mexico school shooting: 12-year-old boy kills teacher, injures several others https://t.co/DUylKeHdwN https://t.co/vYXStODQMm 50 seconds ago

torreox33

@CamposRox BBC News - Mexico school shooting: Boy kills teacher and himself in Torreón https://t.co/gFgQjhmdzl 4 minutes ago

Vote4Pedro9

Vote4Pedro Just commented on @thejournal_ie: Primary student kills teacher and wounds five others in Mexico school shooting - https://t.co/APXjtnpQ6U 9 minutes ago

jpw4dt

jim RT @wolfgang_sj: Mexico school shooting: 12-year-old boy kills teacher, injures several others, then commits suicide. There is only one gu… 16 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Primary student kills teacher and wounds five others in Mexico school shooting: The incident took place in the northern Mexico… 30 minutes ago

gotitademezcalm

Karla Y Corona V RT @KhajaShakir: BBC News - Mexico school shooting: Boy kills teacher and himself in Torreón https://t.co/bFOblOBSie 30 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Primary student kills teacher and wounds five others in Mexico school shooting: The incident took place in the nort… https://t.co/53EiudztsX 30 minutes ago

