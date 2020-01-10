Global  

Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
In a letter to lawmakers, Ms. Pelosi appeared to be moving to end an impasse but did not offer a more specific timeline.
News video: Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week

Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week 00:40

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated when she'll send the Impeachment Articles.

Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending [Video]Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the articles will be transmitted soon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon [Video]Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will &apos;probably be soon&apos; that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Pelosi says House will send Trump impeachment articles to Senate next week, setting stage for trial soon

Nancy Pelosi has asked the Judiciary Committee to draft a resolution that would name House managers, who will act as prosecutors in a Senate trial.
USATODAY.com

Pelosi to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will prepare a resolution to appoint managers and send articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate next week.
Independent

