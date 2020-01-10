J.M. Hamilton Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week - The New York Times https://t.co/4qbG2hpJeH 3 seconds ago

Dr. sonam sharma Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week by BY NICHOLAS FANDOS https://t.co/MtIIUVyKYW https://t.co/me7G0WYGyY 5 seconds ago

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week https://t.co/6PnDGjdW6X https://t.co/xlKU1Waogx 3 minutes ago

Michael Hall Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week https://t.co/pX5ShUNGjs 3 minutes ago

TheCyanPost Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week https://t.co/6PnDGjdW6X https://t.co/xlKU1Waogx 6 minutes ago

Women in Revolution Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week https://t.co/REqSfC03L9 6 minutes ago

FXNews24.co.uk Pelosi Alerts House to Be Ready to Send Impeachment Articles Next Week https://t.co/29SpW6piV4 https://t.co/imt8ZM66LZ 7 minutes ago