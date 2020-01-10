Global  

Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13: police

Friday, 10 January 2020
Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13: policeA blast at a mosque in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said. ......
Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan mosque blast kills senior police officer, 8 others

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and...
Seattle Times

Pakistan: 15 killed, 20 injured in mosque blast

A powerful blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday killed at least 15 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer,...
IndiaTimes

