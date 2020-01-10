Global  

Qasem Soleimani: Democrats question Trump's embassy attacks claim

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Democrats say they have seen no evidence Iran's Qasem Soleimani was plotting to attack US embassies.
News video: War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives 01:14

 War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....

Broward County man threatened to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video, authorities say [Video]Broward County man threatened to kill President Trump in Facebook Live video, authorities say

A Broward County man faces federal charges for allegedly making death threats against President Donald Trump in response to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, according to court records.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:31Published

Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran [Video]Pompeo Defends Trump's Move To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defender President Donald Trump’s military move in Iran. According to Reuters, the U.S. killed Iranian military commander Qaseem Soleimani. While some Democrats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo Maintains Iran Attacks Were ‘Imminent,’ But Concedes ‘We Don’t Know Precisely’ When or Where

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding firm that there was an “imminent” threat which led to the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani. But says the...
Mediaite

Trump Addresses Strike on Soleimani: ‘His Reign of Terror Is Over’

President *Donald Trump* spoke this afternoon on the airstrike that took out top Iranian commander *Qasem Soleimani*, saying that Soleimani was planning...
Mediaite Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times

