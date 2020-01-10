Global  

Northern Ireland parties agree power-sharing deal

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Northern Ireland has been been without devolved government for three years after DUP/Sinn Féin row.
News video: Powersharing could return to Northern Ireland on Friday

Powersharing could return to Northern Ireland on Friday 01:05

 Northern Ireland could witness a return to powersharing on Friday after a dramatic night of developments in political efforts to resurrect devolution. The UK and Irish governments jointly published a suggested deal late on Thursday and urged the five main parties to sign up and re-enter the...

Deadline is now for Northern Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris...
Reuters

Northern Ireland parties to revive power-sharing government

Agreement brokered by UK and Ireland is set to end the Northern Ireland Assembly's longest suspension in 13 years.
Al Jazeera


bigdamo

Damian Haywood Not a @duponline supporter, but agree with what @eastantrimmp says here, NI needs the stability of a regional gover… https://t.co/kPh1UBsrAX 15 minutes ago

En24_News

En24 News Northern Ireland: Parties agree on government building – politics https://t.co/NVNHm3MbhB https://t.co/YoSFMh2WwW 34 minutes ago

regwhit1

Reg Whitaker Will the DUP actually agree to the recognition of the Irish language in Ireland? That’s progress. https://t.co/MhiblI2zD3 2 hours ago

Rocketnews1

Rocketnews Stormont talks: 'Deal agreement needed' before assembly recall The Northern Ireland Assembly will only be recalle… https://t.co/xLMuUUnBLM 2 hours ago

ipeterharris

Peter Harris I never stop being amazed that the political settlement in Northern Ireland is now being negotiated amid peace; tha… https://t.co/gEmyQ62Xo5 2 hours ago

NargisWalker

Nargis Walker 🕷 #FBPE Northern Ireland: Sinn Féin backs deal to restore power sharing. DUP to meet shortly and are also expected to agree… https://t.co/4sw1aFdez0 2 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Northern Ireland parties agree power-sharing deal: Northern Ireland has been without devolved government for three… https://t.co/kh9Yyzbn0H 2 hours ago

Justice30

S Smith 🌍 #StopEcocide #ThePoliticsOfHope ✊❤ ✊🌍 "Northern Ireland: Sinn Féin backs deal to restore power-sharing... ...DUP to meet shortly and are also expected t… https://t.co/bgcbtt4rhH 2 hours ago

