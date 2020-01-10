Ruling barring discharge of HIV-positive airmen upheld

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction barring the Trump administration from discharging two Air Force members who are HIV-positive. The airmen sued in 2018, arguing that there is no rational basis for prohibiting deployment of service members with HIV. The men argue that major advancements in treatment mean the […] 👓 View full article

