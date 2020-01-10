Global  

Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race

euronews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race
News video: Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race

Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race 00:27

 Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president. Williams is a self-help author and spiritual guru who became a viral sensation in the first Democratic primary debate. Williams came into the race with a message of hope and positivity. Unfortunately, she...

Marianne Williamson drops out of US presidential race

Marianne Williamson has announced she is suspending her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
‘Dark Psychic Force: 1. Marianne Williamson: 0.’ — Self-Help Guru Quits 2020 Race Prompting Round of Jokes for the Road

Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race for the White House on Friday. “I ran for president to help forge...
Tweets about this

h80zare

Hamidreza Zare RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Marianne Williamson has exited the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/0BDfN094nu 15 seconds ago

resist_will

Denise Will Resist RT @kylegriffin1: Breaking: Marianne Williamson is dropping out of the presidential race. https://t.co/snppMbnt9m 39 seconds ago

NaquanJames

Naquan James I will miss her on the campaign trail. She spoke about a lot of issues no one else would touch such as Reparations,… https://t.co/Z4EKgj6xhf 55 seconds ago

Marmot27651

Gunta RT @allinwithchris: NEW: Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/0jdUWHZSvo #inners 1 minute ago

chartreuseb

prince campbell Marianne Williamson Drops Out Of Presidential Race https://t.co/PyYvBe6IdB 2 minutes ago

NowVintage

Bobbie RT @joncoopertweets: STOP THE PRESSES!! Marianne Williamson Drops Out Of Presidential Race https://t.co/liDsssHEfY 2 minutes ago

jrpierce

John Pierce RT @NBCNews: Self-help author Marianne Williamson says she is ending her longshot 2020 presidential campaign. https://t.co/Ude9Wumtv3 2 minutes ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Marianne Williamson drops out of presidential race https://t.co/b4WLtH9gjs 3 minutes ago

