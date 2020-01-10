Global  

India crushes Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win T20 series 2-0

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
PUNE, India (AP) — India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Friday. Riding on half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52), India scored 201-6 after being made to bat first. Sri Lanka was all out for 123 runs in 15.5 overs with only two batsmen […]
News video: India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20

India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20 03:02

 India notched a comfortable 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. The hosts won the toss & opted to field first.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against India [Video]Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against India

Sri Lankan cricketers gear up ahead of the third T20I match against India.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, meets EAM Jaishankar [Video]Sri Lankan Foreign Minister on 2-day visit to India, meets EAM Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday. The meeting held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Gunawardena is on a two-day visit to India. Earlier, Gunawardena met..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3rd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka, clinch series 2-0

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the final T20 International to win the three-match series 2-0 on Friday. Sent into bat, India rode on KL Rahul (54 off 36)...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAFOX SportsZee NewsSify

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in India (IST) and where to watch on TV

After the first match getting abandoned without a ball being played to winning the second T20I in Indore, India will look to clinch the series against Sri Lanka...
DNA

