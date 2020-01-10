India crushes Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win T20 series 2-0

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PUNE, India (AP) — India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Friday. Riding on half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52), India scored 201-6 after being made to bat first. Sri Lanka was all out for 123 runs in 15.5 overs with only two batsmen


