India crushes Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win T20 series 2-0
Friday, 10 January 2020 () PUNE, India (AP) — India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs to win the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 on Friday. Riding on half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (54) and Shikhar Dhawan (52), India scored 201-6 after being made to bat first. Sri Lanka was all out for 123 runs in 15.5 overs with only two batsmen […]
EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday. The meeting held at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Gunawardena is on a two-day visit to India. Earlier, Gunawardena met..
