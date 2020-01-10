Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Navy says Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US vessel in Arabian Sea

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Navy says Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US vessel in Arabian SeaA Russian warship "aggressively approached" a U.S. Naval destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, Navy officials said Friday. "While conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship," the Navy's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy 00:58

 A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy [Video]Russian ship 'aggressively' approaches destroyer: U.S. Navy

A Russian navy ship &apos;aggressively approached&apos; a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy&apos;s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island [Video]North Korea 'ghost ship' washes up on Japanese island

SADO ISLAND, JAPAN — Japanese authorities discovered the bow of a wooden boat believed to be from North Korea on the coast of Japan's Sado Island in the Sea of Japan on December 27. Seven..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US destroyer in Arabian Sea, risked collision, claims US Navy

Washington DC [USA], Jan 10 (ANI): A Russian warship "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, risking a collision...
Sify

Russia denies its ship 'aggressively approached' US destroyer

A video posted by the US Fifth Fleet allegedly shows a Russian warship "aggressively" approaching a US destroyer in the Arabian Sea. Moscow denied the claims and...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

DahveedAhh

DavidAhh RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: Trump’s pal, Vlad: Russian warship 'aggressively approached' American destroyer in Arabian sea, Navy says https://t.co… 12 seconds ago

sanchez263anita

Sanchez RT @CNN: A Russian warship "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer while it was operating in the North Arabian Sea Thursday, ignoring… 30 seconds ago

persistentpengn

still_resisting #TeamPelosi HandMarkedPaperBallots RT @P4boxers: Where's the outrage Trump? Who is getting targeted with drones for this affront! Russian warship 'aggressively approached' A… 50 seconds ago

WuZUuZrpVFvzgDh

ほっぴ RT @NBCNews: Video shows a Russian naval ship "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the US Na… 1 minute ago

nick48752662

nick RT @cnni: A Russian warship "aggressively approached" a US Navy destroyer while it was operating in the North Arabian Sea Thursday, ignorin… 5 minutes ago

SueGlashauser

Paula Sue Glashauser RT @kkmbol2: Russian warship 'aggressively approached' American destroyer in Arabian sea, Navy says https://t.co/eBpptn8DUv via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago

DianaSc99717236

Diana Scott RT @ResisterForever: Russian warship 'aggressively approached' American destroyer in Arabian sea, Navy says https://t.co/pPx8uknHTK via @nb… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.