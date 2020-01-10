Navy says Russian warship 'aggressively approached' US vessel in Arabian Sea
Friday, 10 January 2020 () A Russian warship "aggressively approached" a U.S. Naval destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, Navy officials said Friday. "While conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship," the Navy's...
A Russian navy ship 'aggressively approached' a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said in a statement on Friday, but Russia denied it saying the U.S. Navy vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path. Gavino Garay reports.