As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws, angering gun-rights advocates who plan to respond with a rally of thousands of armed citizens.
