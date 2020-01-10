As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Barcroft TV STUDIO - Published I Lost 200lbs But Felt Trapped In My Excess Skin | BRAND NEW ME 05:45 AFTER a suicide attempt a 25-year-old woman has turned her life around by losing half of her body weight. Summer, from Virginia, has lost over 200lbs weighing from 410lbs to 195lbs. Summer had been suffering from weight issues since her childhood and believed she was "born to be fat". After waking up...