As Virginia governor vows new gun control push, capitol braces for protests

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Backed by Virginia's first Democratic-controlled legislature in over 20 years, Governor Ralph Northam vowed this week to push through new gun-control laws, angering gun-rights advocates who plan to respond with a rally of thousands of armed citizens.
Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally [Video]Alleged neo-Nazis arrested ahead of VA gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group were in court on Thursday after the FBI arrested them for possessing a machine gun and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia on..

Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned [Video]Gun Groups Want Firearms Ban At Virginia Rally Overturned

Gun-rights groups asked a judge Thursday to block Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam from banning guns on Capitol grounds during a massive pro-gun rally scheduled for next week. Katie Johnston reports.

F.B.I. Arrests Suspected Members of Neo-Nazi Group Before Virginia Gun Rally

The three men had obtained guns and discussed traveling to Virginia for protests against new gun control measures, officials said.
Thousands plan to lobby Virginia over gun control. Now, the governor may ban them from bringing guns

In Virginia, what could be thousands of armed people plan to head to the state Capitol on Monday to lobby and rally for their Second Amendment rights.
