Pelosi signals Trump impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, setting the stage for his long-awaited trial.
