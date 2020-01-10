As Pete Carroll era hits 10-year mark in Seattle, here’s a look back at the best Seahawks moments of the decade

This weekend marks the 10-year anniversary of when Pete Carroll was hired by the Seahawks. So what better way to honor it all than with a list of the 10 best games/players/moments of the Carroll era?



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Movies of 2019 It’s the end of a year, and the end of an era for some of our favorite film franchises. For this list, we’re taking a look at the most outstanding movies released in 2019. Our countdown includes.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:12Published 3 weeks ago 2019's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments As 2019 draws to a close, we want to look at some of the best red carpet outfits from the year especially from the likes of Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt and more! Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources ‘How do you have as much fun as you do?’: 10 years ago, Pete Carroll brought a life-changing plan to Seattle Carroll’s sunshine has reigned in Seattle for a decade now. When he left USC to be the Seahawks' coach — on Jan. 11, 2010 — he brought to the NFL a...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



Seahawks’ Pete Carroll on ‘unfortunate’ Jadeveon Clowney hit, DK Metcalf’s impressive blocking Jadeveon Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit on the Eagles' Carson Wentz on Sunday drew national attention. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll doesn't think it was worth...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this