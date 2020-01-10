Global  

Sen. Susan Collins working with 'small group' of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump's trial

euronews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Sen. Susan Collins working with 'small group' of Republicans to ensure witnesses at Trump's trial
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial 00:32

 U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser was among the four they want to hear from....

Recent related videos from verified sources

House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial [Video]House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: VOTE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTING ON SENDING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT CHARGES TO SENATE FOR TRIAL, SOUNDBITE HOUSE MINORITY LEADER, KEVIN MCCARTHY,

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:10Published

U.S. House votes to send impeachment charges to Senate for trial [Video]U.S. House votes to send impeachment charges to Senate for trial

Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred on the House floor before voting on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Republicans Are Open to Impeachment Witnesses, but Democrats Need a 4th

Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney seem open to witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial. With one more Republican, Democrats could...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Denver PostReutersSeattle TimesWorldNewseuronews

Susan Collins claimed credit for securing a vote on witnesses.

The Maine Republican, eager to show she is pressing for a fair trial, confirmed the rules will allow a vote on whether to call witnesses.
NYTimes.com

