Jeffrey Epstein Gave $850,000 to M.I.T., and Administrators Knew

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The university investigated its history with Mr. Epstein after Joichi Ito, the face of its prominent Media Lab program, acknowledged receiving money from the convicted sex offender.
Testimony in Epstein case to stay sealed

A new for state prosecutors looking into possible wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Judge denies motion to unseal grand jury recordings in Jeffrey Epstein original criminal case

A Palm Beach County judge denied the state&apos;s request to unseal grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein&apos;s original criminal case. Court records show Judge Krista Marx denied the..

Key footage of accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 'deleted': US court

Video footage from outside accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on a day he attempted self harm "no longer exists," US prosecutors say.
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsSify

Video of Epstein's first apparent suicide attempts was deleted

Footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's cell at the time was permanently deleted by mistake, prosecutors say.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

