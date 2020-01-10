Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Police investigate false reports of a man wearing a suicide vest close to Bournemouth University.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bournemouth University placed on lockdown after 'runner in fitness vest' sparks terror scare


Telegraph.co.uk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Keihud

Keith Hudson Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert - BBC News https://t.co/QRciYdct6h 19 minutes ago

masif9593

Muhammad Asif RT @Telegraph: University placed on lockdown after 'runner in fitness vest' sparks terror scare https://t.co/cHUuJ6J9Uy 42 minutes ago

itsyaboicarlo

Carlo Wotton RT @Nick78444174: BBC News - Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert https://t.co/qVBFGpLaHr 1 hour ago

Nick78444174

Nick BBC News - Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert https://t.co/qVBFGpLaHr 1 hour ago

Telegraph

The Telegraph University placed on lockdown after 'runner in fitness vest' sparks terror scare https://t.co/cHUuJ6J9Uy 1 hour ago

TheLawMap

LawNewsIndex.com Innicent man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert https://t.co/9QgPmxj4gY 2 hours ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert https://t.co/zTXTn9vwJy +1 UKBot #UK #news 2 hours ago

TopTVCameraman

Jeremy Hoare Must have seriously thick security here! BBC News - Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert https://t.co/4Ny2aTMuhy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.