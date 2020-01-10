Global  

Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential raceMotivational speaker, self-help author and 2020 presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced Friday in a letter to her supporters that she’s suspending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Williamson, 67, launched her campaign in January 2019 on a platform of love and peace, but she...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Marianne Williamson Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Marianne Williamson Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:14

 Marianne Williamson Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race. On Jan. 10, Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson announced her departure from the presidential race. . In a statement to her supporters titled, “with love and gratitude,” Williamson conceded that she would not be able to “garner...

Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race [Video]Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race

Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race [Video]Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race

Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president. Williams is a self-help author and spiritual guru who became a viral sensation in the first Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published


Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail'

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider...
Reuters

Marianne Williamson Drops Out of the 2020 Presidential Race

Marianne Williamson is no longer running for President of the United States in 2020. The presidential hopeful made the announcement on her campaign website on...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying... https://t.co/dGbJDWsenz 41 minutes ago

wbruce44

Bruce RT @democraticbear: See ya later Marianne Enough problems already. Most especially with the monster currently occupying the Oval Office.… 41 minutes ago

donaldtrumptru

Donald Trump Truth Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail' https://t.co/KtSPSmzqU2 https://t.co/LWy6rqV3lz 1 hour ago

ccfaille

Christopher Faille Dang. I kinda admired her. Another one bites the dust and, as Weird Al might remind us, one fewer rides the bus. https://t.co/ZfkmNar6NM 1 hour ago

WOKVNews

WOKV News Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race https://t.co/m7FMbaII93 https://t.co/SKQb314CIv 1 hour ago

AllThingsWSB

All Things WSB-TV Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race https://t.co/tHWsTrclTT 1 hour ago

KRMGtulsa

102.3 KRMG 🎙 📻 🎧 Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race https://t.co/xZpMxijAnz https://t.co/JgF0km2AFG 1 hour ago

democraticbear

Adam B. Bear See ya later Marianne Enough problems already. Most especially with the monster currently occupying the Oval Off… https://t.co/BCDICI39Xf 1 hour ago

