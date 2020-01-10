Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Motivational speaker, self-help author and 2020 presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced Friday in a letter to her supporters that she’s suspending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Williamson, 67, launched her campaign in January 2019 on a platform of love and peace, but she...
