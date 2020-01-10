Judge orders homeless women to leave house they’re occupying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Homeless women who are illegally occupying a house in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area do not have the right to stay and must leave within five days, a judge ruled Friday. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney previously issued a tentative ruling in favor of Wedgewood Inc., a real […]



