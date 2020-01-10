Global  

Judge orders homeless women to leave house they’re occupying

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Homeless women who are illegally occupying a house in the expensive San Francisco Bay Area do not have the right to stay and must leave within five days, a judge ruled Friday. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney previously issued a tentative ruling in favor of Wedgewood Inc., a real […]
Homeless women fight to stay in Oakland house

A group of homeless women with children fighting to stay in a vacant three-bedroom house in Oakland have gained support from some state lawmakers. A judge is...
USATODAY.com

Homeless women who took over California home gain support

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Some California lawmakers said they support a group of homeless women who have been illegally living in a vacant three-bedroom house...
Seattle Times

