Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Blasts to bring down Maradu apartments today

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene to be knocked down at 11 a.m. and 11.05 a.m. respectively
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

At Maradu, apartments being readied for demolition

Government officials to meet residents from today to clear doubts, assuage safety concerns
Hindu

Section 144 imposed ahead of mega demolition of Maradu flats in Kochi

Massive arrangements have been made for the two-day demolition drive of four illegal apartments in Maradu that begins today. The first building will be razed to...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.