Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will reject the re-settlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order. In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken […]
News video: Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump

Texas First State To Refuse Refugees Under Trump 00:32

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the country to refuse to accept refugees after President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering local jurisdictions to consent to the federal program. “At this time, the state and non-profit...

Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees [Video]Texas becomes first state to refuse refugees

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas on Friday became the first governor in the United States to refuse to accept refugees under an executive order requiring local jurisdictions to actively opt in to the..

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump order

Three national resettlement agencies have sued the Trump administration in an effort to block the order.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •TIMEDenver PostNYTimes.comReutersReuters IndiaCBS NewsNPRFOXNews.com

Omar sounds off after Minnesota county bans refugee resettlement -- aided by Trump executive order

Holding a vote allowed by President Trump’s recent executive order, a northern Minnesota county on Tuesday night made the decision to ban the resettlement of...
FOXNews.com

