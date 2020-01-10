Global  

Harry Dunn case: UK seeks extradition of US diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

Deutsche Welle Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The United States maintains the wife of an American intelligence officer has diplomatic immunity and should not face justice. The case has caused a diplomatic dispute between the two close allies.
News video: Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife 00:34

 The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn. Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.

U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British Citizen [Video]U.S. Diplomat's Wife Charged In Crash That Killed British Citizen

Harry Dunn died in August after his motorcycle collided with Anne Sacoolas&apos; car in the U.K.

US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death [Video]US Diplomat Wife Anne Sacoolas Charged Over Teen Harry Dunn's Death

The wife of a US diplomat has been charged with causing the death of a teenager in the UK.

Harry Dunn crash: UK formally requests extradition of US diplomat's wife over crash which killed British teenager

Home secretary Priti Patel has filed a formal request with the US government for the extradition of the American diplomat's wife involved in a car crash which...
Independent Also reported by •ReutersTelegraph.co.ukSify

The U.K. Has Sent a Formal Extradition Request to U.S. for Anne Sacoolas, the Wife of a Diplomat Charged in the Death of Harry Dunn


TIME Also reported by •Sify

