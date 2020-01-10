Global  

Heat’s Butler, Pacers’ Warren fined for altercation

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 and Indiana’s T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat’s victory in Indianapolis. The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection. Warren grabbed […]
