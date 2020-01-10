Northern Ireland’s parliament collapsed three years ago. On Saturday, lawmakers go back to work.
Friday, 10 January 2020 () BELFAST — After three years of paralysis, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest political parties agreed Friday to return to work at their regional parliament, ending a bitter feud that undercut faith that the two sides — one Protestant and unionist, the other Catholic and nationalist — could forge a common way forward. The […]
LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland say they have struck a deal to restore the Northern Ireland government, exactly three years after it collapsed amid a feud... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters India •France 24 •BBC News •Reuters
