Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The musician, considered one of rock's greatest ever drummers, had been suffering from brain cancer.
 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

Neil Peart, Rush's star drummer, dies at 67

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist of the Canadian rock group Rush, has died at 67 in California of brain cancer, the group announced Friday. "It is with…
Japan Today Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comDaily CallerBillboard.com

Surviving Rush Members Mourn Death of Drummer Neil Peart

Expressing their heartbreaks, singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson note that their 67-year-old bandmate lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half-year...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Billboard.comTMZ.comDaily CallerNPR

