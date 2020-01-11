Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephanie Grisham: Trump’s Press Secretary Who Doesn’t Meet the Press

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A presidency in crisis, a nation on the brink of war — and a White House press secretary who was largely out of sight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anderson Cooper Fights Back [Video]Anderson Cooper Fights Back

CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit back at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for her continuing failure to hold a press briefing.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell [Video]White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump press secretary calls out Americans for questioning US intelligence agencies president has routinely criticised

Stephanie Grisham calls criticism of the agencies her boss once said had 'run amok' was 'unfortunate'
Independent

CNN PR Hits Back at White House Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham for Being ‘Completely Out of the Loop’

CNN’s Communications team hit back at  Stephanie Grisham Tuesday evening after the White House Press Secretary criticized reporting by Jeff Zeleny and Kaitlan...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.