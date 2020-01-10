Global  

FAA proposes $3.9M fine against Southwest for bad weight, balance data on 21,000 flights

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
FAA proposes $3.9M fine against Southwest for bad weight, balance data on 21,000 flightsSouthwest has 30 days to respond to the FAA about alleged incorrect weight and balance data, which dictates factors like fuel needs and takeoff speed.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: FAA Seeks $3.9M Fine Against Southwest Airlines Over Improper Weight And Balance On Flights

FAA Seeks $3.9M Fine Against Southwest Airlines Over Improper Weight And Balance On Flights 00:30

 The FAA said Friday the violations occurred on 44 Southwest's planes over more than three months.

Recent related news from verified sources

FAA proposes $3.9M fine on Southwest Airlines over alleged weight issues

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a $3.92 million fine on Southwest Airlines over weight calculations that were allegedly incorrect, the agency...
bizjournals

FAA seeks $3.9 million fine against Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking to fine Southwest Airlines $3.9 million for failing to properly calculate the weight of planes...
Seattle Times


