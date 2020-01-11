Global  

Neil Peart, drummer for Rush, dead at 67

The Age Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Peart is being remembered as one of the most accomplished instrumentalists in rock history who influenced Metallica, Foo Fighters and other bands.
Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Peart, Drummer for Rush, Dies at 67

Rush had a loyal worldwide fan base and sold millions of records. Mr. Peart’s many admirers included his fellow drummers.
NYTimes.com

Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) — Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential band Rush, has died. He was 67. His representative, Elliot...
Seattle Times


morganconnery

morganconnery RT @Toronto: We are sad to hear news that the Greatest Drummer of all-time has passed away 😔🥁🇨🇦 R.I.P Neil Peart (#RUSH) 🕊️ b. Sept 12, 1… 11 seconds ago

alargeflatwhite

JDo Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart dies at 67 - simply the best https://t.co/6LMJZ1pzwD 13 seconds ago

dkcollins27

Dan c RT @crockpics: Rest In Peace to legendary Rush drummer, Neil Peart. 1952-2020. #RIP https://t.co/oWzcWFwzLf 15 seconds ago

czarek2001

Czarek-Cezar #Rush - Neil Peart, drummer and primary lyricist for Rush, dead at 67 https://t.co/htQSSkrWoM https://t.co/dv0Glrn1Fa 16 seconds ago

jkociuba

John Kociuba RT @Loudwire: R.I.P.: Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at age 67 https://t.co/7wmFsu1DDX 20 seconds ago

donna_ohrling

Donna Marie Ohrling RT @mitchlafon: CBC News TV report: Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67 https://t.co/qFJ8Sy0Rvv 23 seconds ago

GumdropGg

Gg_gumdrop#TRUMP2020 RT @ThatEricAlper: Neil Peart, the drummer and primary lyricist for Rush, has died. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame i… 41 seconds ago

robert_krett

RobertLawrence Krett RT @freep: Neil Peart of Rush has died at 67: A tribute to rock's greatest drummer https://t.co/BFT13CIenj 54 seconds ago

