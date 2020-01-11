Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, leaving no heir

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Sultan Qaboos bin Said underwent a medical treatment in Belgium last month after his health deteriorated. Said was a proponent of peace between the US and Iran, and the Omani leader also tried to mediate between the two.
