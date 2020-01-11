Global  

Dodgers, Cody Bellinger reach record deal for first-year arbitration eligible player

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Cody Bellinger reached a one-year, $11.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a record payday for a first-year arbitration eligible player.
Recent related news

Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Denver PostESPN

Update on the latest sports

MLB-NEWS Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox BOSTON (AP) Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox,...
Seattle Times

