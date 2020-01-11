Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Error of judgement': UK police recall guide which listed Extinction Rebellion among extremist groups

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Climate justice group Extinction Rebellion was listed as an extremist ideology by counter-terrorism police in England, in a document officers have since recalled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eco-themed Christmas carols sung by climate activists outside Shell's London HQ [Video]Eco-themed Christmas carols sung by climate activists outside Shell's London HQ

Activists from climate change group Extinction Rebellion sung Christmas carols on Tuesday evening (December 17) outside the London HQ of Shell.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Police officer confronts Extinction Rebellion activists leaving coal outside Tory HQ in London [Video]Police officer confronts Extinction Rebellion activists leaving coal outside Tory HQ in London

Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion dressed as Santas left coal outside the Conservative Party HQ in London on Wednesday (December 11) for "naughty" Tory MPs, in particular, Prime Minist

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Counter-terrorism police list Extinction Rebellion as extremist group

'How dare they? Children up and down the country are desperately fighting for a future,' say climate activists after inclusion in official report alongside...
Independent

Extinction Rebellion: Counter-terrorism police list group as 'extremist' in guide

Counter-terrorism police admit "error of judgement" after including the group in an extremism guide.
BBC News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Tweets about this

nic_fri

Nic Fri RT @SBSNews: Counter-terrorism police in England say they made an ‘error of judgement’ in adding climate Justice group Extinction Rebellion… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.