Actor Amrita Dhanoa held in sex racket

Hindu Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A police team conducted a at a Goregaon five-star hotel raid, during which two women were rescued
Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan's alleged ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa, arrested in a sex racket

Struggling actress and model Amrita Dhanoa got the most limelight with the controversial reality Bigg Boss 13. Her broken relationship with Bigg Boss 13...
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13's Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa, BLAMES him for 'framing' her in a sex racket

If Amrita Dhanoa is to be believed, then it is her ex-boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, is to be blamed for the whole scenario. "I have been framed. This raid was planted...
Bollywood Life

