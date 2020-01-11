Global  

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said passes away at 79, Arab country to observe three-day period of mourning

DNA Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the longest-serving leader in the entire Middle East and Arab states
State media say Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media say Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as died at the age of 79. The sultan has ruled Oman since...
Seattle Times

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said dies at 79, leaving no heir

Sultan Qaboos bin Said underwent a medical treatment in Belgium last month after his health deteriorated. Said was a proponent of peace between the US and Iran,...
Deutsche Welle

TuraRam1

Tura Ram. RT @MPNaveenJindal: Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary World Leader wh… 2 seconds ago

AnkushMourya11

Ankush Mourya RT @narendramodi: I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary le… 2 seconds ago

PnarBradford

Pinar Bradford prensesbrad The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said, has died https://t.co/sQxdm3BzXU 7 seconds ago

SamarHabsi

سَمَر RT @eryaniar: The world has lost its Peacemaker, Sultan Qaboos Al Said. The symbol of calm and reason in a chaotic world. He made his cou… 10 seconds ago

Kareem___M

Kareem Mak RT @AJEnglish: Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said dies at 79 https://t.co/P7FLhxBn70 14 seconds ago

JamalDerri1

Jamal Derri Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Had Died, According To State Media. https://t.co/IcHaurzA3t 31 seconds ago

koeswirocana

koes RT @TwitterMoments: Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, the longtime leader of the Gulf State of Oman, has died at the age of 79, according to… 32 seconds ago

McAllisterWins

#QAnon A very sad day in Oman. One of the great leaders of our time, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, has passed away.… https://t.co/djOUxDI7Dg 42 seconds ago

