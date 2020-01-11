Global  

Mike Leach: ‘I will forever be proud and if I’m not careful, get emotional about my time at Washington State’

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Before he got too far into describing how he plans to rebuild Mississippi State, Mike Leach had one last parting message for the school he just left, and a sincere one at that.
News video: Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job

Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job 00:50

 Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job. After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State. "The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars. Leach led WSU to six bowl...

The best of Mike Leach's introductory press conference [Video]The best of Mike Leach's introductory press conference

Here are some of the funny moments and highlights from Mike Leach's first press conference as head coach of the Mississippi State football program.

Mike Leach Arrival [Video]Mike Leach Arrival

There's a new top dawg in on the Mississippi State campus. Mike Leach has landed in Starkville

Mike Leach headed to Mississippi State after eight seasons with Washington State

Mike Leach has decided to take the same position at Mississippi State. Leach won 55 games in eight seasons at Washington State.
Here’s what WSU AD Pat Chun said about Mike Leach’s departure, future of Cougar football

Washington State Director of Athletics Pat Chun addressed the media Thursday in the wake of Mike Leach’s departure to Mississippi State, discussing Leach’s...
