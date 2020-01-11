Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran announced Saturday that its military 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement came Saturday morning and blamed " human error " for the shootdown. The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran […]



