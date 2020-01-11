Global  

China reports 1st death from 'new type of coronavirus'

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.
News video: China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak 00:59

 Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Recent related news from verified sources

China reports first death from new type of coronavirus

A 61-year-old man has died and seven others are in a critical condition in Wuhan from a new type of coronavirus.
Sydney Morning Herald

First patient died of coronavirus in China's Wuhan, says Healthcare Department

Beijing [China], Jan 11 (Sputnik/ANI): The first person died in the Chinese city of Wuhan of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus, the city's Healthcare...
Sify

