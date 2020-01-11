Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error: Iran state TV
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday.
TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.
According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Friday the U.S. is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week.