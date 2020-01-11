Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error: Iran state TV

Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet 01:15

 TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error. According to CNN, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that British intelligence has reached the same...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally' Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner [Video]Iran Admits Its Military 'Unintentionally" Shot Down Ukrainian Jetliner

Iran has announced that its military `unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement Saturday morning blames "human error" for the shootdown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:46Published

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack [Video]U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Friday the U.S. is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error - Iran state TV

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state...
Reuters India

Ukrainian aircraft was shot down in Iran due to human error: Iran military statement

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.